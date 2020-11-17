BidaskClub Lowers Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Hold

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.