Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.76. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,201 shares of company stock worth $111,216. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 87,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.