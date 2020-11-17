Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

