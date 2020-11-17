Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Call Options (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 18,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 796 call options.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Washington State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

