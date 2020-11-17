Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.67. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

