EPR Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 23,272 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average daily volume of 2,096 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

EPR opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

