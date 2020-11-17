BidaskClub Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

