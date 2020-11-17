Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of APPN opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.02 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,813 shares of company stock worth $7,939,347 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 180.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

