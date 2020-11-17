Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.50 and a beta of 2.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,670 shares of company stock worth $1,589,470. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

