American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

