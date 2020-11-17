Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $175.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.