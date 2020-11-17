AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 217,237 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,323.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 293,111 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.