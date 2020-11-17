AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 559.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

