Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €158.70 ($186.71).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €162.35 ($191.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.43. Pernod Ricard SA has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

