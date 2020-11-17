Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,974,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,790 shares of company stock worth $1,028,440. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.