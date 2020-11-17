Head-To-Head Review: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 27.85% 19.44% 9.55% BridgeBio Pharma N/A -109.88% -48.54%

94.8% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 BridgeBio Pharma 1 1 7 0 2.67

Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $392.76 million 3.00 $113.06 million $2.10 10.65 BridgeBio Pharma $40.56 million 133.96 -$260.59 million ($2.48) -17.88

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats BridgeBio Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy. Its product candidates comprise SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression; SPN-604 extended release oxcarbazepine, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of bipolar disorder; and SPN-817 that is in phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy disorders. The company markets its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors. It has a development and option agreement with Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to conduct a phase II clinical program for NV-5138 in treatment-resistant depression. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers. The company also engages in developing products for Mendelian, genetic dermatology, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University, The Regents of the University of California, and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.; strategic collaboration agreements with Johns Hopkins University and University of Florida; collaboration with University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to advance novel research on genetically driven diseases into therapeutic applications for patients; and collaboration with Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

