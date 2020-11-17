Head-To-Head Review: Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) & AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) and AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBase has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Place and AmBase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Place and AmBase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54% AmBase N/A -41.94% -40.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of AmBase shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Place and AmBase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place $4.06 million 10.86 -$2.18 million N/A N/A AmBase N/A N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Trinity Place has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Summary

Trinity Place beats AmBase on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.