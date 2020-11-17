Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) & Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) Critical Analysis

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) and Trinity Place (NYSE:TPHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Place 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Place has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Imaging $22.73 million 0.57 -$138.16 million N/A N/A Trinity Place $4.06 million 10.86 -$2.18 million N/A N/A

Trinity Place has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Trinity Place shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Trinity Place shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elbit Imaging and Trinity Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A Trinity Place 889.67% -19.46% -3.54%

Summary

Elbit Imaging beats Trinity Place on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings. The company is also involved in the sale of plots in India. It has operations in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, engages in commercial real estate business in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including its online marketplace at FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

