FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) versus Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Critical Analysis

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

This table compares FinVolution Group and Owl Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.35 $498.91 million $1.54 8.82

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FinVolution Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FinVolution Group and Owl Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.48%. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Owl Rock Capital pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Owl Rock Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Owl Rock Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats FinVolution Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 110.4 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.