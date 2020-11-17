Critical Analysis: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) vs. Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Parker Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00 Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 340.25%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Parker Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.08 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.55 Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Parker Drilling.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Parker Drilling on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

