Critical Contrast: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) versus Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Energy Focus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus -52.60% -91.13% -30.14%

11.8% of Energy Focus shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Energy Focus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied UV and Energy Focus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Focus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Focus has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. Given Energy Focus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than Applied UV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Energy Focus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Focus $12.70 million 1.44 -$7.37 million ($3.00) -1.88

Applied UV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Focus.

Summary

Energy Focus beats Applied UV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire TLED replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; LED retrofit kits; and RedCap emergency battery backup TLEDs. It sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

