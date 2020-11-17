Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $71.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $282.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $363.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $397.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $590.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $743.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

