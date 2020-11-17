The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Timken traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.80, with a volume of 1891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Timken by 62.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Timken by 15.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Timken by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.