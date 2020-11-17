Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.07-0.09 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ooma stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.77 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

