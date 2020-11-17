Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 842,513 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 835,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.