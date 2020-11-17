Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,516,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 842,513 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 835,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 611,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,813 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 74,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

