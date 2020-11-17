Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $29.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.69 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $27.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.20 billion to $133.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.01 billion to $129.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

