$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.