Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.71 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $10.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $27,089,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discovery by 574.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Discovery by 401.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 765,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

