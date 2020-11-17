Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to post sales of $27.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.55 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $99.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.01. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IntriCon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 452,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IntriCon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

