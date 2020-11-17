Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post $38.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $210.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.20 million to $212.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $199.13 million, with estimates ranging from $190.02 million to $202.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSE TH opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

