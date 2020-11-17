Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will post $716.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.91 million. Teradyne posted sales of $654.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

TER opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.