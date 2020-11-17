$33.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $33.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.94 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $35.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $138.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.53 million to $142.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.76 million, with estimates ranging from $134.80 million to $144.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.29. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cedar Realty Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 27th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

