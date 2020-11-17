Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Financial Review

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and Danaher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Danaher 18.05% 12.94% 5.92%

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaher has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Danaher’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.42 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.57 Danaher $17.91 billion 9.11 $3.01 billion $4.42 51.96

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Danaher shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Senseonics and Danaher, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaher 0 1 12 0 2.92

Danaher has a consensus price target of $218.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.01%. Given Danaher’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danaher is more favorable than Senseonics.

Summary

Danaher beats Senseonics on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

