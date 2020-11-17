$108.23 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce $108.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $100.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $519.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.37 million to $522.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.49 million, with estimates ranging from $518.76 million to $578.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.69 million.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares during the last quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.