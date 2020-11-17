Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.93 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $187.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.64 million, with estimates ranging from $209.98 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 64,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,093,839.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $3,958,806.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,775. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million
$52.21 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. This Quarter
$52.21 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. This Quarter
Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Hold Rating for Glaukos
Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Hold Rating for Glaukos
e.l.f. Beauty’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer
e.l.f. Beauty’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer
$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
Stein Mart and The Gap Critical Review
Stein Mart and The Gap Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report