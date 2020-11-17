Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.21 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report sales of $52.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.93 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $187.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.64 million, with estimates ranging from $209.98 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $41.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 64,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,093,839.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,306.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $3,958,806.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,775. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

