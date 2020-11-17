$52.21 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report $52.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $53.04 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $187.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.49 million to $188.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.64 million, with estimates ranging from $209.98 million to $228.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,286.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 64,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,093,839.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,306.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,775 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.