Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Hold Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Glaukos by 240.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.