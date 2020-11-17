e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

ELF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $162,716.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,141.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

