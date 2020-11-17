$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $805.90 million to $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 71.4% in the second quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 982,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 251.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

