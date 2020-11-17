Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

