Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.39. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Get Futu alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.