Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.39. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Earnings History for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

