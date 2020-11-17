RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.83 ($44.50).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. This Quarter
Stein Mart and The Gap Critical Review
Stein Mart and The Gap Critical Review
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings
Futu to Release Earnings on Thursday
Futu to Release Earnings on Thursday
RTL Group Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
RTL Group Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report