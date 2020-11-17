Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27.

TCON has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ TCON opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 302,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 859,919 shares of company stock worth $2,073,994 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

