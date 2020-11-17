$9.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report sales of $9.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.71 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $39.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.49 billion to $40.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.93 billion to $42.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 836.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 127,106 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oracle by 54.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 101,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Oracle by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

