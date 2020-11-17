$827.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $827.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $843.45 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $772.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,259 shares of company stock worth $1,263,572 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

