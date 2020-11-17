Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $38.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $42.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $152.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $154.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.65 million, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $154.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.93%.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

HBT opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,553 shares of company stock worth $309,737.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 292,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

