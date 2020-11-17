$21.26 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $21.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.21 billion to $21.99 billion. General Electric reported sales of $26.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $79.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.49 billion to $80.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.68 billion to $82.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.