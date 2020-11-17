Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) & Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Point to Point Methodics alerts:

36.0% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Identiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Point to Point Methodics and Identiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Identiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Identiv -7.35% -13.17% -6.00%

Volatility & Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, suggesting that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 8.71 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Identiv $83.75 million 1.45 -$1.15 million ($0.14) -48.43

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Summary

Identiv beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Point to Point Methodics Company Profile

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. The Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. The company also offers near field communication and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based; labels and tags, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity foe pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others; and access cards. It markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. Identiv, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CertiPath. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Point to Point Methodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point to Point Methodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.