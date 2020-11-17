Reviewing Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) & The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) and The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osiris and The Manitowoc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Manitowoc $1.83 billion 0.22 $46.60 million $1.89 6.17

The Manitowoc has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Osiris and The Manitowoc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris 0 0 0 0 N/A The Manitowoc 0 5 1 0 2.17

The Manitowoc has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.21%. Given The Manitowoc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Manitowoc is more favorable than Osiris.

Risk and Volatility

Osiris has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Manitowoc has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris and The Manitowoc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris N/A N/A N/A The Manitowoc -0.79% -1.02% -0.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of The Manitowoc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Manitowoc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Manitowoc beats Osiris on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Company Profile

Osiris Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial and construction equipment. The company offers a line of skid steer and mini skid steer loaders, rough terrain forklifts, and telescopic handlers, as well as attachments, mortar/plaster mixers, mortar boxes, buggies, mobile screening plants, and six models of mini excavators. It distributes its products through a network of distributors, wholesalers, and private label partnerships, as well as through direct sales offices. In addition, it manufactures specialty industrial and construction products, a line of potato harvesting and handling equipment, fluid power components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, spiral wound metal gaskets, and packing material. It offers its products to customers in the pulp and paper, aluminum plant, forestry equipment, automotive, oil and gas, heavy equipment, hydraulics, injection molding, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Thomas Equipment, Inc. and changed its name to Osiris Corporation in January 2008. Osiris Corporation was founded in 1943 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Osiris Corporation is a former subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. Its products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure applications, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

