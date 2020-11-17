Reviewing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29% Spire N/A N/A N/A

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of -84.29, meaning that its stock price is 8,529% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.09 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -33.78 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoPhotonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeoPhotonics and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Spire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats Spire on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

